Lincoln Assassination aftermath movie Madman in works

Permut Presentations is working on "Madman," a historical horror script set during the aftermath of the Lincoln assassination with David Permut attached as producer. The script is written by Alexa Garster based on Caleb Jenner Stephens' book "Worst Seat in the House", reported Variety.

The story follows Henry Rathbone, a close friend of Lincoln's who was with the president at Ford's Theatre on the night of his murder in 1865. Rathbone was the only person to confront John Wilkes Booth that night and was haunted by horrific hallucinations of the assassin that tore his life apart while his beloved wife, Clara, desperately tried to bring him back to reality.

"I'm excited about this script because it lives in two worlds. It's very much a genre horror piece, but it's also historically accurate and tells a story not many people know. It's unlike anything else on my slate. I think this will attract a director who has a unique cinematic style that will leave their imprint on the film," Permut said.

