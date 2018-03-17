Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan to star in Al Capone biopic

Al Capone was a ruthless mobster who ruled Chicago with an iron fist during the 1920s. He was prosecuted for income tax evasion in 1931 and imprisoned

Actors Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kathrine Narducci are set to join Tom Hardy in the Al Capone biopic "Fonzo". The project is written and directed by Josh Trank.

Principal photography will begin on April 2 in New Orleans, reported Variety. Capone was a ruthless mobster who ruled Chicago with an iron fist during the 1920s. He was prosecuted for income tax evasion in 1931 and imprisoned. He died at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, of dementia.

Cardellini will play Capone's long-suffering wife Mae, Dillon will depict his closest friend Johnny, MacLachlan will portray his doctor Karlock, and Narducci will be Rosie, one of his sisters. The film is backed by Bron Studios, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

