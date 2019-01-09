Lindsay Lohan comfortable with spotlight

hollywood

Lindsay Lohan feels comfortable being in the spotlight again, after spending time away from fame

Lindsay Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan "feels comfortable" being in the spotlight again, after spending time away from fame. Lohan took a step back from the spotlight in 2015, but she is now ready to get back. She features in a new documentary series "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club", which follows the Hollywood actress as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece with the launch of her new club Lohan Beach House, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Talking about the show during an appearance on "Good Morning America", Lohan said: "I felt comfortable enough to start being present again.

"I have been doing this for a while, but this is just the first place that it's a day (beach) club. I wanted to share with the world and let everybody see what I've been doing while I haven't been here.

"I'm running the place, so I don't have time for any (partying). People have said so many negative things about me when I went out to clubs and dancing, having fun. I want people to see the positive side of it instead of finding the negative."

Lohan has put her turbulent ways behind her as she said she now prefers to cook and entertain others instead.

