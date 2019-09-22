Lindsay Lohan declares she is single

Actress Lindsay Lohan has quashed rumours surrounding her mystery man, rumoured to be the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman. She has declared she is single.

Lohan told Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O" breakfast radio show that she has broken up with her boyfriend, without revealing his name, reports "aceshowbiz.com".

"I was seeing someone and we broke up today," Lohan said when asked about her relationship status during the chat. "You wouldn't even know who he was. I had a bit of a day."

Lohan has been linked to Saudi prince since August when "Page Six" reported she was being "flown around in private jets and showered with presents" by him.

Representatives of Lohan, however, claimed the pair had met only once, that too "around a year ago at a Formula One Grand Prix race".

Right now, Lohan is focussed on her career. She plans to return on television once again after her MTV reality series "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" failed to make an impact a while back.

