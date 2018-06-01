Lindsay Lohan doesn't want to be known as 'party girl'

Lindsay Lohan says all the rumours are what led to her opening up a nightclub in Greece

Lindsay Lohan says she no longer leads her party girl lifestyle. In fact, she would rather not even use that word. Lohan says all the rumours are what led to her opening up a nightclub in Greece, reports etonline.com. "I get so uncomfortable with that word 'party'. People are still stuck in the past, of the stories I had in Los Angeles and I hate it. It was all lies," Lohan told Emirates Woman cover story.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) onMay 13, 2018 at 6:43pm PDT

"I thought, ‘What's the one thing that people have most misconstrued about me? It was probably about me always going to clubs, so I was just like, ‘Well, I'll make my own'. And now I never go to clubs," she added. The 31-year-old actress has lived in Dubai over the past few years and currently enjoys the privacy that it provides.

"I moved here for that purpose - I don't have to be publicly seen all the time or discuss what I'm doing. I get more work done because I don't have the scrutiny and fixation on what I'm doing every second. I work all the time; my mind never stops," said Lohan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever