Lindsay Lohan gets punched in face in a bizarre live streamed video

Actress Lindsay Lohan accused Syrian refugee parents of human trafficking and attempted to take their children before getting punched in the face. The former child star filmed the bizarre incident and shared it as an Instagram Live on her account, reports foxnews.com.

According to TMZ, she begins the video by saying, "Hey everyone I just want to show you a family I met, a Syrian refugee family. I'm going to introduce you to them."

But the 32-year-old then accuses the Syrian parents of human trafficking their two boys. "Guys, you're going the wrong way, my car is here, come," Lohan tells the children who continued to follow their parents as she chases them down the street. "They're trafficking children, I won't leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don't f**k with me," she added.

In an attempt to draw the children's attention, Lohan, who spent a few years living in Dubai, can also be heard shouting Arabic phrases in what sounds like a Middle Eastern accent.

"You're ruining Arabic culture by doing this. You're taking these children... They want to go," she said before telling the boys: "I'm with you. Don't worry, the whole world is seeing this right now, I will walk forever, I stay with you don't worry."

When Lohan tried to grab one of the children, and said "give me your hand", she was punched in the face by a woman who appears to be the child's mother, foxnews.com reported. The video ended with Lohan crying and telling viewers: "I'm like in shock right now, I'm just like so scared."

