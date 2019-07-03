Lindsay Lohan posts naked selfie on 33rd birthday

hollywood

Lindsay Lohan has turned 33 today. The American actor celebrated her birthday by sharing a naked selfie with her social media followers. The selfie, shared on Instagram, features the 'Mean Girls' actor sitting on the floor, in front of a full-length mirror, wearing nothing but a few pieces of jewellery.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) onJul 1, 2019 at 7:47pm PDT

In the caption, Lohan added a pink bow and birthday cake Emoji. The selfie was followed by another post in which the actor can be seen wearing just a white cotton shirt and paired with a white bikini bottom, showing off some dance moves.

According to a report by E Online, the Lohan also celebrated a pre-birthday dinner with her friends.

