Lindsay Lohan reveals she broke up with secret boyfriend

Actress Lindsay Lohan who was rumoured to be involved with Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, recently opened up about her relationship status. The actress revealed that "I was seeing someone and we broke up today" during the talk show 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show' on Friday, reported Daily Mail, as cited by Page Six.

"You wouldn't even know who he was. I had a bit of a day," she added. A source close to the actress who has been partly based in Dubai for the past few years told Page Six in August "it's not unusual" for Lohan to be courted by the Prince. "They go crazy for her out there," exclaimed one insider. At the time sources claimed to have seen texts between the two of them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has been writing a TV series after her MTV reality series 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' failed. In an interview on Australia's 'Studio 10' this week, Lohan revealed that she's 'writing a TV series that will come out in America. 'Almost like a reality show, but not a reality show', cited Page Six. In the past, Lohan has been linked to international figures like Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov and hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

