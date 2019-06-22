Lindsay Lohan signs new record deal

hollywood

This is not the first time that Lohan will be working with Tommy Mottola's Casablanca. She also worked with the company in 2004, and produced the album 'Speak.'

Lindsay Lohan

American actor-singer Lindsay Lohan will be heard singing for Tommy Mottola's upcoming music. She inked the record deal after her MTV series, which won't be releasing for the second season, didn't perform well, reported Page Six.

The album was a success and went to hit No. 4 position on the Billboard 200. Also, the video of the song was nominated for MTV Video Music Award.

Thereafter, she made another album named 'A Little More Personal (Raw),' which came out in the year 2005 and was also a success and hit No. 20 on Billboard.

Lohan posted an image of herself in a recording studio last year. "We're told she's working on new music and "on some soundtracks," a source said.

Beside this Lohan is also known for oozing audience with various soundtracks to her films.

