Lindsay Lohan's stepmother arrested again

hollywood

Lindsay Lohan's stepmother Kate Major is arrested for seventh time in five years for DUI on a bus after attacking the driver and taking the wheel

Lindsay Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan's stepmother Kate Major is arrested for seventh time in five years for DUI on a bus after attacking the driver and taking the wheel. Michael Lohan, 58, allegedly assaulted a bus driver and then drunkenly commandeered the vehicle, according to The Blast. Major was a passenger on a Beiber Tourways bus driving through Allentown, Pennsylvania, when she accused the bus driver of missing her spot, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The former celebrity journalist was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. Major had been traveling by bus for the holidays. She told police that the bus driver had assaulted her after she got up to complain about the missed stop.

The bus driver's account of the incident is starkly different. The driver claims that Major "became verbally abusive" after missing her stop and having to go on to the next town. The bus driver says that she pulled at her coat until she managed to kick her off the bus, though the intoxicated woman made her way back on.

She then 'got into the driver's seat, and pushed various buttons, while appearing to want to move the bus,' according to the police report. "There were several passengers on the bus at this time and the bus engine was running. One passenger physically removed Lohan from the driver's seat at this time."

The police charged Major with public drunkenness, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The troubled celebrity wife has been tailed by a string of arrests and domestic violence, with at least seven arrests in the last five years. She was arrested earlier in 2018 for throwing a glass candle holder at her husband, Michael, who suffered a laceration to his arm.

In 2017, she went on a racist and homophobic tirade after being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. She was arrested in 2016 for battery against a law enforcement officer. In 2015, Kate was arrested for scratching her husband Michael with her long acrylic nails. She has already spent time in prison for a 2014 DUI arrest.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever