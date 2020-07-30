Lindsey Vonn and fiance PK Subban sweat it out at the gym with 'The Rock'

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn, 35, and her National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban, 31, had a gruelling workout session with none other than actor/wrestler Dwayne Johnson, fondly known by his ring name, The Rock, at his home gym in Virginia recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) onJul 27, 2020 at 6:35am PDT

On Monday, Lindsey and Subban, who got engaged last year, shared videos of the workout on social media.

Lindsey Instagrammed the video of the couples training with Dwayne, for her two million followers and captioned it: "Name a better workout partner...I'll wait." In the video, Subban can be heard saying, 'Iron Paradise, the most beautiful place, right here.'

Meanwhile, Subban Instagrammed a video (screengrab above) where he can be seen pulling weights under the guidance of Dwayne. English heavy metal band Black Sabbath's song, Iron Man playing in the background. Subban captioned the video: "Today, I became a man." Subban is currently enjoying a forced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at Lindsey's Los Angeles home.

