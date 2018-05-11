Lindsey Vonn in nude-coloured two-piece bikini cleans trash at Bahamas beach

"In my spare time, I cleaned the beach. Sadly, I collected this much trash in only a 100 metres of beach



Lindsey Vonn

AmericanâÂÂski queen Lindsey Vonn, 33, who is currently in the Bahamas for some R&R we presume, posted this picture on social media after she helped clean up a beach. "In my spare time, I cleaned the beach. Sadly, I collected this much trash in only a 100 metres of beach. We need to do a better job of protecting our planet #everyonedosomething," she captioned the picture. Her message was well accepted by her online followers, who gave her over 1,10,000 'likes'.

