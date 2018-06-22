Lindsey Vonn spotted kissing NHL boyfriend PK Subban in Las Vegas

Vonn looked stunning in a double slit black number, while Subban, who plays for the Nashville Predators, looked dapper in a grey suit, a black vest, and a white-collared shirt

PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn

American ski queen Lindsey Vonn, 33, who confirmed her relationship with National Hockey League (NHL) star PK Subban, 29, two weeks ago, kissed him at the red carpet of the NHL Awards held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Vonn looked stunning in a double slit black number, while Subban, who plays for the Nashville Predators, looked dapper in a grey suit, a black vest, and a white-collared shirt. Rumours of them dating started in April after Vonn, was seen spending time in Nashville. "They're in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can't get enough of each other," a source recently told PEOPLE after the pair made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates