Lindsey Vonn: Wedding planning isn't my strong suit

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former American skier Lindsey Vonn, who plans to have a summer wedding with her National Hockey League ( NHL) star boyfriend PK Subban, has revealed that she spends most of her retired life to her foundation than planning her marriage.

Talking about planning for her upcoming nuptials, Vonn, a three- time Olympic medal- winner, told People magazine: " I'm trying to sort it out. That sort of thing is not my strong suit — I'm kinda missing that female gene." She explained that she is weak at making plans for the to- do list, while her fiance is busy with the ongoing hockey season. Hence, they have not decided on the wedding date yet. " We'll probably wait until he's done with his season so that he can stay focused.

I'm thinking in the summer sometime, but when, we're not sure," she said

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates