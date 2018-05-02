Lindsey Vonn would love to be a Bond girl

US skier Lindsey Vonn, 33, has been an athlete for more than two decades, but she feels that it's time people saw her in a different role as she makes her foray into acting



US skier Lindsey Vonn, 33, has been an athlete for more than two decades, but she feels that it's time people saw her in a different role as she makes her foray into acting. The three-time Olympic medallist told ESPN recently that she is pursuing a career in Hollywood and her favourite genre is action films.

"I feel like I'd be pretty good in action. I look at Dwayne [Johnson], he is kind of like my role model. How he does everything. He started with an action character. Ronda Rousey has been in a few movies as well. Ideally, it would be amazing to be like Super Girl," she said.

She added that if the makers of the James Bond ever plan to have a female lead, she would fit the bill. "Oh, I would totally be the next Bond. I would be a Bond girl any day. We should just have a female Bond and it should be me — I would be totally fine with that," said Vonn.

