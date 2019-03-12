Lingard's antics spurred us on versus Manchester United: Arsenal's Leno

football

Lingard infuriated Arsenal's players when he launched into a 'moon-walk' to mark his goal in United's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at the Emirates Stadium in January

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has revealed Jesse Lingard's goal celebrations at the Gunners' expense inspired their revenge victory over Manchester United. Lingard infuriated Arsenal's players when he launched into a 'moon-walk' to mark his goal in United's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at the Emirates Stadium in January.

Lingard irked fans by posting his celebration on Instagram. But Granit Xhaka's opener and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty gave Arsenal the 2-0 win they craved. Arsenal climbed above United into fourth place in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Lingard missed the game due to a hamstring injury but Leno admitted the England star's antics had spurred on Arsenal. "In your mind you will never forget something like that, when somebody is celebrating," Leno said.

"You don't want to see it again so we were motivated and we knew before the game about our chance because Man United had one more point than us. Now we have a two-point lead and that was enough motivation."

