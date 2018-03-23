Lingayat members to hold 'Mahamorcha' for pending demand

The Mahamorcha led by Shivling Shivacharya Maharaj, 103-year-old, will see the participation of at least 10 lakh Lingayat community members



The Lingayat community members on Friday said its members from the Marathwada region will carry out a 'Mahamorcha' for their long pending demand of constitutional recognition to Lingayat religion in Maharashtra and minority status on the National level. National convener of Lingayat Coordination Committee Avinash Bhosikar, whose committee comprising 48 various Lingayat organisation, said the Maharashtra government should send their recommendation, and that constitutional recognition of Lingayat to the central government on the line of Karnataka government."

The Mahamorcha led by Shivling Shivacharya Maharaj, 103-year-old, will see the participation of at least 10 lakh Lingayat community members. The member further said the state government sent their recommendation to the state minority commission and central minority commission for minority status to Lingayat community which is nine percent population across the state.

Bhosikar said large numbers of Lingayat staying in Solapur,Nanded, Osmanabad and Latur were among other cities in the state. 'Our demand is old and so far five morchas have been taken out in different parts of the state and this is the sixth Mahamorcha to draw the state government's attention towards our demands,' said Bhosikar.