Lion unleashed on man for demanding wages in Lahore

Lahore: A caretaker of religious place unleashed his pet lion on an electrician for demanding wages, recently.

According to the Pakistani media report, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the caretaker. Though the incident took place on September 9 in the capital of Punjab province, the complaint was lodged just two days ago.

According to the police, electrician Mohammad Rafique didn't file any complaint against Ali Raza, caretaker of congregation hall Sada-e-Imam Hussain, as he had been promised proper treatment of injuries received in the lion attack.

But when Raza refused to get his wounds treated and pay the compensation he had promised, Rafique lodged the complaint, the police said.

Raza had hired Rafique for some work at the congregation hall. When Rafique demanded the wages on the completion of the job, Raza told him to come later. "The caretaker kept delaying the payment. But when Rafique persisted, Raza got annoyed and unleashed his pet lion on him. The lion wounded his face and arm," the police said.

Rafique's cry for help alerted some passers-by and they rescued him from the lion, the police said. A case under section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code has been lodged against Raza.

