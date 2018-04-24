Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo as top earner with 25,000 euros-a-min

The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for the current season, pulling in 126 million euros (Rs 1024 crore) in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue while his great Real Madrid rival is making 94mn euros (Rs 764 crore)



Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in world football according to France Football magazine. The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for the current season, pulling in 126 million euros (Rs 1024 crore) in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue while his great Real Madrid rival is making 94mn euros (Rs 764 crore).



Cristiano Ronaldo

Last season 'CR7' led with 87.5mn euros with Messi on 76.5mn euros. That works out at 25,000 euros per minute pitch time this season for Messi in La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Cup and Supercup and four international appearances for Argentina this season, and assuming he plays all of Barcelona's five remaining games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever