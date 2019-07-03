Search

Lionel Messi distraught after Argentina lose to Brazil in Copa semi-final

Published: Jul 03, 2019, 16:10 IST | mid-day online desk

Twitter reacted in the funniest ways after Lionel Messi again failed to win an international tournament in Argentine colours. Have a look.

Lionel Messi (Pic/ AFP)

Lionel Messi missed out on a title for Argentina once again in his career as Brazil beat Messi's team 2-0 in the Copa America semi-final

Brazil opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the match as Jesus netted the ball into the goal post. He converted a low cross from Liverpool's Firmino to give Brazil a 1-0 lead. 

Lionel Messi was tied down by Brazil's defence and could not create a single chance in the first thirty minutes.

Argentina came close to getting an equaliser in the 30th minute, but Sergio Aguero was denied by the woodwork. Messi slipped a cross into Brazil's half and Aguero looped a header towards the net, but it hit the bar and deviated towards a Brazil player.

In the second half, Argentina looked to play with more intent and they build a solid chance in the 52nd minute of the match but they were not able to convert it into the goal.

Messi finally came into his own in the 57th minute as he made an exceptional move but his antics were denied by the goalpost. The forward latched on to a blocked shot from Lautaro Martinez and hammered a left-foot volley towards the net. However, his effort crashed off the goalpost.

Brazil's Robert Firmino scored in the 71st minute to give the team a 2-0 lead. This goal gave Brazil all the impetus and they clearly gained an upper hand in the match. Firmino produced a brilliant run in Argentina's half. Jesus kept his footing under pressure releasing the ball to Firmino and Firmino did not disappoint as he registered a goal.

Twitter was abuzz with the match and many trolled Messi for failing in another international tournament.

Brazil will take on the winner of Chile-Peru match in the finals of the tournament on Sunday, July 7.

With inputs from ANI

