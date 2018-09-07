Lionel Messi drops his young boys to school. See the cute photo!
Messi, who was not included in the Argentina squad to face Guatemala and Colombia in upcoming matches, posted this picture on his Instagram account with his sons
Barcelona star Lionel Messi is spending his time off from football with family and seems to be enjoying his parental duties. Yesterday, he dropped his sons, Thiago and Mateo to school on their first day.
Messi, who was not included in the Argentina squad to face Guatemala and Colombia in upcoming matches, posted this picture (left) on his Instagram account with his sons.
A casually dressed Messi, in shorts and a t-shirt, drew a lot of appreciation from online fans. The post received 3,250,500-plus likes within a matter of a few hours.
View this post on Instagram
Messi's account was flooded with messages of appreciation for his boys and him. "The best in the world. Plus best daddy," wrote one user. "The kids are so cute," wrote another. A third added: "Leo, your sons are the simply the best."
Lionel Messi's son Thiago. Pics/ Messi's Instagram
Here are some of the other comments posted by users -
team_comic_bruh: Messi you have always been my favorite soccer player. I've been soccer for 5 years because you
reembalushi12: So cute
amingo_boy: My hero
tsss.jonny: I would kill to be that f*****g car in the background.
Lionel Messi's son Mateo. Pics/ Messi's Instagram
Lionel Messi recently spoke about his 'rival' Cristiano Ronaldo and discussed his move to Juventus. Lionel Messi did admit that he was shocked when Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid. Lionel Messi also believes that this transfer could see Real Madrid face dark days ahead.
I was surprised, I didn't imagine him leaving Madrid or that he would go to Juve because there was talk of many clubs [interested]. The truth is I was surprised but Juve are also a very good team," Messi told Catalunya Radio.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Ishant Sharma's romantic love story