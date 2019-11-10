Lionel Messi: Family comes before my desire

Football star Lionel Messi's dream is to end his career in Argentina, but his family comes before his own wish. And Messi has revealed that since his family prefers to stay in Barcelona, he might not be able to fulfil it. "I always said I don't want to leave Barcelona, I don't have the idea of leaving. I have the dream of being able to play at Newell's in Argentina. But I don't know if realistically it will happen, because I have a family that comes before my desire. It's a reality I dreamed of since I was little but I have a family, I have three children," he told Argentine TV channel TyC Sports.

"I live in a place that gave me everything and where I can give my kids a spectacular future. I'll try to convince the family, because now you have to convince the kids too. Thiago is big now, he's got his friends and he doesn't like it at all when we go to Argentina for a month, he wants to be with them and it's all harder," he added.

