MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Lionel Messi: Family comes before my desire

Updated: Nov 10, 2019, 07:39 IST | A correspondent |

Messi has revealed that since his family prefers to stay in Barcelona, he might not be able to fulfil it.

Lionel Messi with wife
Lionel Messi with wife

Football star Lionel Messi's dream is to end his career in Argentina, but his family comes before his own wish. And Messi has revealed that since his family prefers to stay in Barcelona, he might not be able to fulfil it. "I always said I don't want to leave Barcelona, I don't have the idea of leaving. I have the dream of being able to play at Newell's in Argentina. But I don't know if realistically it will happen, because I have a family that comes before my desire. It's a reality I dreamed of since I was little but I have a family, I have three children," he told Argentine TV channel TyC Sports.

Messi

"I live in a place that gave me everything and where I can give my kids a spectacular future. I'll try to convince the family, because now you have to convince the kids too. Thiago is big now, he's got his friends and he doesn't like it at all when we go to Argentina for a month, he wants to be with them and it's all harder," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

lionel messifc barcelonafootballsports news

Virat Kohli plays 'Gully Cricket' with kids

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK