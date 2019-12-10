Lionel Messi getting rest: Ernesto Valverde on Argentine's omission from squad

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Leeds: Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde clarified the decision of keeping Lionel Messi out of the squad which will compete against Inter Milan. "Messi getting rest. Nothing more. We come from important games and we have important games and I have decided that some players do not come," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying. Barcelona have already secured their place in last 16 of Champions League.

Messi recently lifted the Ballon d'Or for the sixth time and scored a hat-trick against RCD Mallorca on Sunday to help his side register a 5-2 win in La Liga. Valverde also stated that they played a great game without Messi last year there. "Last year we played a great game here. Without Messi, by the way," he said.

Barcelona will take on Inter Milan on Wednesday at San Siro.

