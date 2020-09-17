Lionel Messi gifts blind Arsenal fan Rs 4 lakh high-tech glasses

Barcelona's star footballer, Lionel Messi showed his class off the field too as he donated a visually-impaired young Arsenal fan a pair of high-tech glasses costing Rs 4 lakh.

Messi, 33, has teamed up with an Israeli company to help the blind and visually-impaired. The Argentine has already donated 12 glasses.

The latest recipient is Mikey, 10, from London. "The emotion was incredible. Meeting with this amazing group of people from around the world was truly a magical and inspiring moment," Messi said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news