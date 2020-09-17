Search

Lionel Messi gifts blind Arsenal fan Rs 4 lakh high-tech glasses

Updated: 17 September, 2020 08:23 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Messi, 33, has teamed up with an Israeli company to help the blind and visually-impaired.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Barcelona's star footballer, Lionel Messi showed his class off the field too as he donated a visually-impaired young Arsenal fan a pair of high-tech glasses costing Rs 4 lakh.

Messi, 33, has teamed up with an Israeli company to help the blind and visually-impaired. The Argentine has already donated 12 glasses.

The latest recipient is Mikey, 10, from London. "The emotion was incredible. Meeting with this amazing group of people from around the world was truly a magical and inspiring moment," Messi said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 17 September, 2020 08:22 IST

Tags

lionel messiarsenalfootballsports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK