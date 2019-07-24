Lionel Messi handed USD1,500 fine, one-match suspension

football

Messi had said that he and his team were the victims of "corruption" after the forward was sent off for an altercation with Gary Medel during the first half of Argentina's 2-1 defeat of Chile.

Argentina's stalwart Lionel Messi was handed a fine and a one-match suspension for his comments against South America's football governing body CONMEBOL.

He had also said the tournament was "set up" for Brazil, whose 2-0 semifinal defeat of Argentina was marked by refereeing controversies.

CONMEBOL had responded to Messi's comments and had accused the Barcelona star of a "lack of respect."

Messi's ban is expected to be served in Argentina's first qualifier for the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time has won almost every trophy and award in a Barcelona shirt, but yet have to win any silverware in an Argentinian jersey.

