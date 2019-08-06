Lionel Messi has no regrets for whatever he said last season

football

On the Camp Nou pitch before the start of the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy match, which Barcelona won 2-1 against Arsenal on Sunday evening, Messi took the microphone while fans chanted his name

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi at Camp Nou on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Barcelona: Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has said that it was "difficult" to address the fans "after what happened last season" when the team failed to win the UEFA Champions League title.

"I don't regret anything; I repeat what I said last season [of his wish to bring the Champions League trophy to Camp Nou]," Messi said.

However, he said that his message for the upcoming season is the same as last year's: "I trust this squad, these players and this coaching staff and I have no doubt that we're going to fight for it all."

Messi admitted that "last season ended up being a little bitter, given how it went", but he pointed out that the team maintained its domestic supremacy despite failing to win the Champions League.

"I think we have to give La Liga the value it deserves. The eighth La Liga title in 11 years. For any club, it would be impressive and for this one as well," he added.

Messi stressed that the team is keen to start the new season "with renewed hopes".

