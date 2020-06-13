Lionel Messi: I just want to play

FC Barcelona return to action tonight when the La Liga leaders travel to play relegation-threatened Mallorca in an empty Son Moix Stadium. And their star striker Lionel Messi is ready to do what he does best. "Being away from the game has made me think. I feel like any other player. I just want to play. And to play our game is a gift. To be supported by so many, even more so. To be able to inspire others, and be inspired. And maybe the greatest gift of all: to create joy for others. So, now the game has returned, I'm ready for its gift again," Messi said in an Adidas video on Friday.

Barca will be at almost full strength as they prepare to make the short trip to Mallorca. The enforced lay-off due to the Coronavirus has allowed Luis Suarez to recover from the knee operation he had in January, while Antoine Griezmann had said earlier this week that the break had granted him the physical and mental rest he had not been able to enjoy in the last five years.

Messi will start but with games every three days, Barca coach Quique Setien will be anxious to protect his star player, who suffered some muscle problems recently.

