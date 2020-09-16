Lionel Messi joins billionaire club; topples Cristiano Ronaldo in richest footballers

Lionel Messi may have had to stay put at Barcelona but the Argentine legend did succeed in joining one new club this year—the one reserved for sporting billionaires, according to Forbes magazine.

The Argentine striker's career earnings of over one billion dollars (Rs 7,359cr) places the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in a group of mega-wealthy sports figures including just Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather and his great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Forbes said that in 2020 Messi was the best paid footballer in the world with an income of $126 million from his Barca salary and $34 million from sponsors and other sources.

Messi, 33, knocked Juventus forward Ronaldo ($117 million) off the top of the football salary chart with PSG's Neymar ($96 million) in third place.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever