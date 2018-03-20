Lionel Messi: Last chance for current Argentine players to win FIFA World Cup

Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi and Javier Mascherano will all be 30 or over when the World Cup in Russia kicks off



Lionel Messi

Argentina star forward Lionel Messi believes this is his generation's last chance to win a World Cup after failing in the final against Germany four years ago.

Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi and Javier Mascherano will all be 30 or over when the World Cup in Russia kicks off. Messi, who turns 31 in June, said that results have to come no matter how well they play, otherwise he and his international colleagues will run out of time to etch their names in history books. "We depend on the results, unfortunately," Messi said. "We feel that if we are not champions... we will not have another."

