Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton named joint winners of Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Berlin: Argentinian footballing icon Lionel Messi and six-time Formula 1 World champion Lewis Hamilton were declared the joint winners of Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award on Monday. The pair pipped three-time Laureus award winner and world number one tennis star Rafael Nadal, six-time World MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, golf legend Tiger Woods, and Eliud Kipchoge, the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, which recognise sporting achievement during 2019, are the premier honours on the international sporting calendar. The winners are voted for by the 68 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

