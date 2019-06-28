Lionel Messi lookalike denies conning women pretending to be Leo

football

A report in Spanish daily, Marca, claimed that Parastesh took advantage of his resemblance with the Barcelona star and duped women

Reza Parastesh and Lionel Messi

Iran's Lionel Messi lookalike Reza Parastesh, recently denied accusations that he conned 23 women pretending to be the Argentine superstar.

A report in Spanish daily, Marca, claimed that Parastesh took advantage of his resemblance with the Barcelona star and duped women.

Parastesh, 26, took to Instagram to claim his innocence. "Hi friends, a piece of false news about me is trending on social media with regards to me sleeping with 23 women because they thought I was Lionel Messi. Please do not play with people's reputation and credibility," he said in the video.

"We are all aware of the fact that if it actually happened to anyone, there would be some complaints and it would lead to my prosecution. That would be a disaster. If this news was true, I would be in jail right now. Do not believe it, it is not true. I am going to fight this legally and make sure my name is cleared," he added.

Meanwhile, we cannot help but wonder if the real Messi knows about this.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates