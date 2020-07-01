Lionel Messi reaches 700-goal milestone for Barcelona and Argentina

Barcelona.s Argentine forward Lionel Messi warms up before the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Pic/AFP

Star striker Lionel Messi has touched the 700th career goal landmark after he scored from the penalty spot in Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in the ongoing La Liga.

Messi, who converted a spot kick to reach the milestone on Tuesday, has scored 630 times for Barca in 724 appearances in all competitions and another 70 for Argentina in 138 caps.

The Barcelona forward had scored his first goal on May 1, 2005 at the Camp Nou against Albacete, coming off a fine assist from Ronaldinho. "And from there, the story just hasn't stopped, with goals coming on all shapes and sizes. Lots of them. Lots and lots of them," Barcelona said on their website.

In 2012, he netted 91 times, beating Pele's previous record of 75. His 599th professional goal was a particularly stunning direct free kick that Las Palmas keeper Chichizola had no chance of stopping.

His 600th goal was also a free kick against Oblak.

"Messi is infinitely ambitious and still has further targets to aim for. He needs just 13 to beat Pele's record number of goals for a single team. And with 724 appearances to his name he doesn't have too long to go before he tops the 767 of Xavi Hernandez," the club further said.

The 33-year-old has a contract until 2021 at Camp Nou. A clause that would have allowed Messi to leave for free this summer recently expired, ensuring that he remains at the club for another 12 months.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever