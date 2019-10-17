Lionel Messi scores hat-trick, receives 6th Golden Show award

Barcelona: Barcelona captain Leo Messi received his sixth Golden Shoe as the top scorer in the European leagues yesterday. Messi won the trophy for a third straight year after scoring 36 goals, three more than his closest challenger, Kylian Mbappe of PSG. Messi's sons Thiago and Mateo, presented their father with the trophy supervised by his wife, Antonella Rocuzzo and watched by teammates, including Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Messi dedicated the award "for my family, for my colleagues who are here. There are Luis and Jordi, who are two of the men to blame for this award." "Without my team, I could not even have won the award once." Messi now has two more Golden Shoes than his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Luis Suarez is one of nine players on two. The award was created in 1967 when it was won by Eusebio.

Earlier, Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award at a star-studded ceremony in Milan's iconic La Scala Opera House last month. Barcelona striker's victory was a surprise as he edged out Virgil Van Dijk, who won the UEFA player's award last month after helping Liverpool to the Champions League last season.

Juventus forward Ronaldo had also been shortlisted for the award, but did not attend the ceremony as he was named in FIFA's World 11 best team along with Messi. Both Messi, 32, and Van Dijk, 28, are now in the running for the coveted Ballon d'Or which will be announced on December 2.

