Lionel Messi vacations with family in 'Paradise'

football

Meanwhile, his wife posted the family picture of the couple and three sons Thiago, Mateo and Benjamin and wrote: "In paradise with them."

Lionel Messie with wife Antonella Roccuzzo

Footballer Lionel Messi, who recently featured in the Top Five highest paid celebrities in the world by Forbes magazine, posted this picture (below) with wife Antonella on Instagram and captioned it: "Vacation."

Meanwhile, his wife posted the family picture of the couple and three sons Thiago, Mateo and Benjamin and wrote: "In paradise with them."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates