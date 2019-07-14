Lionel Messi vacations with family in 'Paradise'
Meanwhile, his wife posted the family picture of the couple and three sons Thiago, Mateo and Benjamin and wrote: "In paradise with them."
Footballer Lionel Messi, who recently featured in the Top Five highest paid celebrities in the world by Forbes magazine, posted this picture (below) with wife Antonella on Instagram and captioned it: "Vacation."
