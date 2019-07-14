Search

Lionel Messi vacations with family in 'Paradise'

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 11:39 IST | A Correspondent

Meanwhile, his wife posted the family picture of the couple and three sons Thiago, Mateo and Benjamin and wrote: "In paradise with them."

Lionel Messie with wife Antonella Roccuzzo

Footballer Lionel Messi, who recently featured in the Top Five highest paid celebrities in the world by Forbes magazine, posted this picture (below) with wife Antonella on Instagram and captioned it: "Vacation."

lionel messi with family

