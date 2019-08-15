Lip-smacking monsoon recipes to boost immunity

food

A cup of tea can be made interesting with the addition of ginger, tulsi, or lemongrass. Soups, salads, and sandwiches stuffed with paneer or chicken can definitely make your monsoon memorable.

Chinese Style Corn Curd

Monsoon showers bring joy and enjoyment after a summer full of heat. During summer we soothe ourselves with refreshing drinks and light dishes. Therefore, the arrival of monsoon brings cheer with a pleasant drop in the temperature. The soothing coldness in the air inspires us to cook something hot and tasty. It is also a wonderful idea to increase your intake of seasonal fruits, vegetables and lean protein to save yourself from sniffles. A bowl of vegetable soup with crunchy toppings of corn and pomegranate seeds can make a great meal. You can whip up fun dishes with flavorful and fresh ingredients that are easily available in the local market. Get together with your beloved family and enjoy these healthy and scrumptious recipes to brighten up your monsoon.

Chinese Style Corn Curd by Chef Ananya Banerjee

Ingredients

400 grams, tin cream style sweet corn

1 cup, cornflour

1/2 tsp, white pepper powder

1, Spring onion greens chopped

Oil for deep frying for greasing

Salt to taste

Method

Heat a pan. Mix together sweet corn, cornflour, salt, white pepper powder and add to the pan. Cook on high heat for five minutes or till the mixture thickens.

Add spring onion greens and mix well. Remove from heat.

Grease a plate or a barfi tray with oil and sprinkle with some cornflour, spread the sweet corn mixture on it, smoothing the surface. Set aside to cool.

Cut out a square or diamond-shaped pieces and dust with some cornflour. Deep-fry the pieces till golden.

Salami Pinwheels by Prasuma – Pioneer in Deli Meats and Cold cuts

Having a stash of these pinwheels in the freezer makes last-minute entertaining a breeze. It's worth seeking out all-butter puff pastry, which offers a much better flavour than one made with oil.

Makes 6 dozen pinwheels

Total time: Less than 60 minutes

Ingredients:

18-ounce package frozen puff pastry sheets, defrosted

4-ounce package Salami, finely chopped

1 cup shredded Parmesan

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Working with one sheet at a time, lightly roll out the puff pastry. Sprinkle half of the salami and Parmesan evenly over each sheet of puff pastry. With a long side facing you, roll up the pastry into a tight spiral. Wrap tightly in wax paper then in plastic wrap until ready to bake, up to 1 month.

Remove the pastry rolls about 15 minutes prior to baking, so they can soften enough to cut. Preheat the oven to 220°C. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Cut each pastry roll into ¼-inch-thick slices and arrange on the baking sheets. Brush the tops of the spirals with the egg wash and sprinkle lightly with black pepper.

Bake until golden brown and crisp, 15 to 18 minutes. Serve warm or room temperature.

Kashmiri Kahwa by Chef Pallavi Nigam

Makes for two

Ingredients

2 and a half cup of water

1 tbsp, green tea leaves

1/2 inch, cinnamon

2, cloves

2, cardamom

1 tsp, rose petals

5-6 saffron strands

1 tsp, honey (optional)

Method

Add the water to a saucepan, let it come to boil.

Add all the spices, simmer for 3-4 minutes, add honey, mix well.

Switch of flame, let it stand for 2-3 minutes.

Strain and serve with dry fruits.

Indian Grilled Chicken Pasta by Chef Mithu Sonar of Gulmarg Restaurant - The Shalimar Hotel

Ingredients:

150 gm, grill chicken

30 gm, lettuce,

5 gm salt/pepper

10 gm, Cherry Tomato

10 gm, Olive Green/Black

10 gm, Olive Oil

5 gm Garlic

5 gm, Thyme mixed

70 gm, Penne pasta

50 gm, cocktail sauce

chilli sauce

Mayonnaise sauce

Barbecue sauce

Tomato ketchup

Method

Preheat the grill for high heat. Season both sides of chicken breast halves with steak seasoning.

Lightly oil the grill gate. Grill chicken for 6-8 minutes per side, or until juices run clear. Remove from heat, cool, and cut into strips,

Meanwhile, place the penne pasta in a large pot of lightly salted boiling water. Cook for 8-10 minutes, until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool.

In a large bowl, mix together the cheese, olive, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes. Toss with the cooled chicken and pasta to serve.

