Lips don't lie

I don't think anyone wants to be one of a 100 colours in a box". Fans of the cult TV show Mad Men would remember this iconic line that kickstarts copywriter Peggy Olsen's career at ad agency Sterling Cooper. Regardless of whether you watched the show, lipstick lovers will agree that one often comes across lip colours which could be the perfect shade for you, albeit with some tweaks. This is also why many beauty addicts mix different shades to get the perfect pink, nude or red.

We have been missing applying our favourite shade of red while following rules of social distancing and lockdown, so the launch of an AR-enabled customisable lipstick colour service cheers us up. Founded in 2019 by Avni Sricharan and Dyuti Waghray, LipHue first launched as a lip studio in Hyderabad. And like several other businesses who also started an e-store post the pandemic, LipHue too has launched an e-portal where you can either pick from their ready shades (we love quite a few shades from their extensive range) or customise your own lipstick. It's powered by an Augmented Reality (AR) interface that lets you try each shade virtually, or spot the difference in colour as you build your own lip colour. The sign-up process is simple, and the website functions without any lags once we start trying the shades.



The writer sporting the lipstick

While we would have loved to see the lipstick being created in front of our eyes, which is done at their studio, the AR experience is quite exciting too. We like the colour options that help decide the undertone of your shade, which is crucial to find the perfect match based on your skin's undertone, especially to narrow down on the perfect shade of nude for every skin colour. The colours on our lips switch quickly without any lag as we mull, add and subtract colours to get a shade of orchid pink we have been wishing to try.

It would help if they add a save option at different steps as you continue to add more tones, because for non-beauty professionals like us, the back-and-forth exercise is bound to occur; it would also certainly help to go back a few steps to the shade combinations we had tried earlier and compare. The user can choose the finish (matte or glossy) and also pick a fragrance (or skip it as we do, which is great for those who suffer from allergies). After the order is made, our lipstick arrives as a sparkly pop-out tube within a week. The lipstick is of a creamy matte variety (we apply a little loose powder to make it more matte) and we like that it does not smell chemical-like despite choosing to skip the fragrance. The actual lip colour is very close to what we had chosen (note that a slight colour difference is bound to happen with different screen resolutions). We are happy with the amount of pigment and coverage that the lipstick delivers in one swipe.



The delivered product

Be warned, though, the lipstick is not transfer-proof and comes off easily as we touch our lips. For the price (R1,800 + taxes), we hope that they launch a smudge-proof formula soon as the colour pigment and coverage they offer is at par with any good international lipstick brand. These lipsticks contain essential oils like castor seed oil and Vitamin E oil. We notice the difference on our lips, which are extremely soft and nourished when we wipe it off.

LipHue delivers on all points that it promises; the chance to make a signature nourishing lip colour is every lipstick lover's dream and even makes for a great gift. The only thing on our wishlist is a transfer-proof formula.

Log on to liphue.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news