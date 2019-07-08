Liquor shops, slaughterhouses on Kanwars' route to be shut

national

Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure no liquor shops and unauthorized slaughterhouses function on the route of the upcoming Kanwar yatras

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure no liquor shops and unauthorized slaughterhouses function on the route of the upcoming Kanwar yatras to various Shiva temples in the state.



The month-long yatra will start from July 17 with the beginning of the Hindu month of 'Saawan'.

Officials have been directed to get the roads on the yatra route cleaned and to sprinkle flower petals on devotees from helicopters that will also monitor the progress of the yatras.



Adityanath has also said that DJs will not be banned but they should only play bhajans and no film song will be allowed. The use of DJs has been a point of discord between Muslims and Hindus and the previous Akhilesh Yadav government had banned them during the yatra.



Adityanath asked officials to conduct inter-departmental meetings in every zone, district and division to coordinate with each other to avoid any inconvenience.



Emphasizing on the importance of cleanliness, he instructed the officials to ban the usage of thermocol and plastic bags during the yatra. Special security measures should be taken and the dignity of the devotees should be ensured, he said, adding that all arrangements should be made on the lines of Kumbh.



Adityanath also asked the officials to identify Shiva temples in their areas and ensure cleanliness, proper drinking water, electricity and security at the shrines.



Since this year Bakrid or Eid-ul-Zuha and the last Monday of Kanwar yatra will fall on the same day - August 12, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to make proper security measures and check that no illegal slaughter takes place.



He stated that CCTV cameras should be installed in crowded areas during this period to check mischief.





