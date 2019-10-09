Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in her recent Instagram post

Lisa Haydon, who shot to fame with Vikas Bahl's Queen and was absolutely hilarious in her cameo in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is truly living life queen size. After embracing motherhood in 2017, with her son Zack, she is expecting another baby with hubby Dino Lalvani. The actress took to her Instagram account, and happily and cheerfully flaunted her baby bump. But did she go to the gym with her own choice? Check out in the post:

She was also seen in films like The Shaukeens and Housefull 3 and is currently on a break due to her pregnancy. What we really admire about the actress is that she still continues to be a fitness enthusiast and is working out. It's going to take a while before we see her in a film again, but we can't wait to see her on the celluloid.

Talking about returning to movies, the actress spoke at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in August this year and said, "After this one (child), I feel like I've given my children each other and I don't mind taking a break and you know, doing a bit of work. Hopefully, my baby-making phase might come to a pause for a few years. And yes, then hopefully you'll see me in the movies."

The actress got married in October 2016 and on May 17, 2017, she gave birth to Zack.

