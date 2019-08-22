Lisa Haydon: Hope to come back to movies after pregnancy

bollywood

Lisa Haydon is expecting her second baby and the model-actor plans to return to the screen after giving birth

File image of Lisa Haydon. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Lisa Haydon is expecting her second baby and the model-actor plans to return to the screen after giving birth. The Queen star last week announced that she and her husband Dino Lalvani are expecting their second child together.

They are already parents to two-year-old Zack.

"After this one (child), I feel like I've given my children each other and I don't mind taking a break and you know, doing a bit of work.

"Hopefully, my baby making phase might come to a pause for a few years. And yes, then hopefully you'll see me in the movies," Lisa told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

She was last seen hosting Top Model India. Lisa on Wednesday walked the ramp with cricketer Hardik Pandya for designer Amit Aggarwal in a show presented by R I Elan. The model said turning showstopper for Amit was a great experience.

"I just love the way he has constructed a whole show of this calibre and of the outfits that he's made with conscious fashion and conscious fabrics.

"His signature recycled plastic polymer is obviously, you know, leaves his statement. I've always been a huge fan of him," she said.

Lisa, who describes her personal style as feminine but not girly, said coming to the LFW feels like home.

"One of my earliest modelling jobs was being the face of Lakme and then walking the Fashion Week and now doing showstopping gigs every season. It's just great to be back every time."

