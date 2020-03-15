Lisa Haydon shares an adorable picture of her blessings- Leo and Zack
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani recently welcomed a new member in the family, Leo, and now the Queen actress shared an adorable picture of her toddlers that you shouldn't skip! Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture that perfectly represented brotherly love.
In the picture, we could see Zack cuddling with Leo and it's cute beyond words. Haydon wrote- Fitting right in brotherly love. Shibani Dandekar wrote- I can't, followed by a blue heart. Diana Penty also commented with two red hearts.
In case you have forgotten, Haydon also shared a bold and beautiful post on her Instagram account, flaunting her baby bump and wrote- any day now. Remember this?:
Well, Haydon's Instagram account is filled with such lovely and adorable posts. Do follow her if you aren't already!
