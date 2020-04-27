Lisa Mishra's love tales

Her performance at the coveted Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home concert behind her, Lisa Mishra trained her attention to her latest single, Nai chaida. The romantic offering, she says, has found new meaning at a time when people have begun valuing their relationships more, owing to the lockdown.

"With Nai chaida, I wanted to give my listeners an insight into my world. This is the story of a modern-day romance that is riddled with complications. Nowadays, even though we are digitally connected, we are also disengaged. Despite the success we achieve, at the end of the day, what we seek is valuable connections. I hope this song helps my listeners decipher, and address the complications in their lives in this unpredictable world," says the Indian-American, best remembered for rendering the reprised version of Tareefan.

