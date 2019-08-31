Lisa Ray accuses Saaho makers of plagiarism

regional-cinema

Lisa Ray took to Instagram on Friday to write a post, where she has alleged how the makers of Saaho have copied an artwork of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman

Lisa Ray shared the image on her official Instagram handle (@lisaraniray)

Lisa Ray has accused the makers of Saaho of plagiarism. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to write a post, where she has alleged how the makers of "Saaho" have copied an artwork of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman, and used it in one of their posters.

Lisa shared the two pictures, one of the original artwork and the other of a similar image featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's photos on it.

Lisa wrote: "…We need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It's come to light that big-budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo's original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, asking her permission or offer to collaborate or offering a credit. Nothing. This is not right."

The picture in question happens to be a poster of the song "Baby Wont You Tell Me," featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. In the poster, the two actors can be seen walking hand in hand while the background looks very similar to the artwork shared by Lisa.

Taking a dig at the Hindi film industry, the Dobaara actress added, "I believed the Hindi film industry was evolving necessarily past stealing storylines and so-called inspiration, but the producers of Shahoo have obviously not gotten the memo when it comes to art. Here's the thing. Creators are worthy of worship. What they produce are more lasting and precious so than all the other ‘things' that can be taken away. Let's hold these producers accountable for their infuriating, dishonourable action."

Lisa ended the note with a question, "How would you feel if a thief slid into your home and took away your most prized possessions? Your heart. Your soul. And your livelihood."

The makers of Saaho are yet to react to this.

Saaho, helmed by Sujeeth has released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in theatres across the country today. The action-thriller stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

