Lisa Ray dares to go 'unfiltered'; asks if we have courage to be seen as who we are

Do you remember Kasoor actress Lisa Ray? She is winning hearts with her inspirational and encouraging Instagram post - her unfiltered picture with no make-up. The 47-year-old is being lauded for being unafraid to show how she really looks like. Barely, do we get to see actresses or people in general comfortable in their own skin!

Lisa Ray shared a photo of herself, which has freckles, and shows signs of ageing but the actress has embraced it and flaunted it. It goes without saying that Lisa is sure a beauty. After all, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, and everyone should start loving their self without being harsh upon them, states Ray's post.

She shared the photo along with a motivational post that read: "That's me at 47, free and unfiltered. Do we have the courage to be seen as we are? I did not when I was younger. Not everyone will recognize your worth, but love your skin and the stories it tells, your experiences, your essence- know your worth woman!- and the world will reflect back your radiance. (And if it doesn't, f**k it. You’re lovable and perfect regardless) Thanks @binapunjani for clearing the way for more of me and less hair to hide behind [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) onSep 15, 2019 at 11:53pm PDT

There were many who applauded Ray for being real and commented - "I wish my 47 is like this @lisaraniray you r beautiful in and out [sic]" A user wrote: "Cute freckles - I have them too. I have to say I love them now... they’re a reminder of all the sunlight I have in my life [sic]"

In fact, one of Lisa's followers also wrote how the commoners get inspired and follow their idols. The user wrote: "If women in show business come out and have courage to show how beautiful naturally they are, then common women will use less chemicals to beautify themselves and save their health. Beauty lies in strength of character. You are brave in all the ways! [sic]"

Lisa Ray has survived multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, which she announced to the world at the red carpet of Toronto International Film Festival in 2009. In an earlier interview with mid-day during her book [Close To The Bone] launch, Ray spoke about how she feels naked despite wearing the makeup. "I have put on shooting make-up and I am talking about my book, which is a serious piece of writing. Why not? When I get glammed up and transform, it's like a person putting on a suit to head to work. It's my uniform. At one time, I would dress as raggedy as possible, to say, you don't know me. Today, even with make-up, I feel naked," she said.

Lisa, born to a Bengali father and Polish mother, became an overnight sensation as a model when she appeared on the Bombay Dyeing advertisement in the 1990s. The actress tied the knot with Jason Dehni in 2012 and was blessed with twin daughters Sufi and Soleil in September 2018.

