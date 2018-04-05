Lisa Ray on her 46th birthday: There's so much to be grateful for

Birthday girl Lisa Ray talks about her life following a successful battle with cancer and more



Actor Lisa Ray, who turned 46, is grateful for the all the good things in her life following a successful battle with cancer. The actor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, in 2009.

A year later, Lisa Ray had that said she was free of cancer. "Because there's so much to be grateful for. Because there's so much grace I received from Cancer. I send strong currents back to you, to persevere in finding what makes you happy and to feel at home in your body and spirit," the actor tweeted on her birthday.

On the work front, Lisa Ray had wrapped up shooting for her next project in March, details of which she has kept under wraps. "That's a wrap! It's been a crazy collaborative, female energy charged shoot in Mumbai for an upcoming Amazon Prime project. Stay tuned," Lisa Ray tweeted. She was last seen in horror film Dobaara: See Your Evil -- an official remake of the Hollywood film Oculus, which released in 2013. The Mike Fangan supernatural psychological horror film stars Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites.

