Lisa Ray on her cancer relapse: Was hiding it from my husband

Cancer survivor Lisa Ray is all sorts of amazing. The model-actress-author was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, in 2009. But Lisa Ray has battled the disease and come out the other side, stronger.

In an earlier interview with mid-day, Lisa Ray shared, "I got over with medication in 2010, and was on maintenance therapy. I wanted to go off drugs completely, but two years later, I had a relapse. I saw it as a sign, that I needed drugs and something else. Because in cancer, no one ever talks the talk of nutrition. I went to a retreat in Florida that explores how nutrition can reverse disease. So, suddenly, you have an instruction manual for your body, like you would for a gadget. That was a big takeaway."

It was also in 2012 that Lisa Ray got married to Jason Dehni, and it was a month after the wedding that she relapsed. In a recent chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show What Women Want, Lisa shared that she tried to hide the relapse from her husband. She said, "This is something that I have not spoken about extensively. It happened just a month after getting married. That was a really difficult time. I was actually hiding that secret from my husband."

Lisa spoke about how it was a difficult phase in her life and how she broke the news to her husband. She shared. "I had this beautiful man who had just become my husband and consented to getting married to this woman with this fatal disease, and the first piece of news that I had to share with him was, 'Baby, thanks for marrying me. By the way, I probably have to go back on treatment.' That was very difficult but at the same time, I took that as a signal that there was some piece of the puzzle that was missing in terms of the healing journey. So right after that, I started incorporating a lot of nutrition and holistic healing. Ironically, within three months of changing my diet radically, I was in remission."

Lisa Ray exchanged vows with Jason Dehni on October 20, 2012, in Napa Valley. Lisa, who fought multiple myeloma, has spoken widely about conquering the disease and the magic of stem cell technology.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news