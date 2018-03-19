Lisa Ray wraps up shooting of next project

Lisa Ray was last seen in horror film Dobaara: See Your Evil -- an official remake of the Hollywood film Oculus



Lisa Ray

Actress-model Lisa Ray has wrapped up shooting for her next project, details of which she has kept under wraps. "That's a wrap! It's been a crazy collaborative, female energy charged shoot in Mumbai for an upcoming Amazon Prime project. Stay tuned," Lisa tweeted on Monday.

She was last seen in horror film Dobaara: See Your Evil -- an official remake of the Hollywood film Oculus, which released in 2013. The Mike Fangan supernatural psychological horror film stars Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites.

