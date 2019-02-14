Lisa Ray's sweet souffle are truly adorable!

bollywood

No matter what path they choose, I pray my girls are blessed with the gift of love, moonlight, divine communication and the light of knowing

Lisa Ray made netizens go awww after she shared snapshots of twin daughters, Sufi and Soleil, on Instagram. The Toronto-based actor and cancer activist had dressed the tots in Indian wear for the recent Saraswati puja celebrations.



Lisa Ray

She wrote, "Given a choice among money, pen and book, Sufi grabbed a pen and Soleil reached for a book on Rumi. No matter what path they choose, I pray my girls are blessed with the gift of love, moonlight, divine communication and the light of knowing (sic)." Lisa, who became mom via surrogacy last September, refers to the duo as Souffle.

In an interview with IANS, Lisa Ray said that she likes to take risks and says she enjoys playing unusual characters. "Anyone who has looked at my acting choices over the years, not only in India but abroad, would recognise that I'm a risk taker and I enjoy unusual characters."

"It's in my blood -- I don't have the capacity to just play safe. I had to leave India in the early 2000s to find interesting content in independent films. Now the content I enjoy watching has been planted and is beginning to take root in India," she added.

The actress said there are "stories and characterizations I wish were there 15 years ago". "So when I was approached to be part of 'Four More Shots Please!', even though I went back and forth with production, I was proud to be part of an entertaining and honest depiction of a lot of urban Indian women."

Also View: Lisa Ray: Can you believe this stunning Indo-Canadian beauty is 46?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates