Comprehensive list of all long weekends in 2021 and weekend getaways from Mumbai

Don’t we all love a long weekend, which is at least three days long due to a holiday falling on a Monday or a Friday? 2020 was an unusual year due to the pandemic with most people staying home and only a handful of venturing out to seek peace and silence in nearby quaint towns. As this tumultuous year comes to an end and we hope for a return to normalcy, here is a look at the list of long weekends in 2021 and weekend getaways from Mumbai.

Below is a list of all the long weekends in 2021



January 1, Friday - New Year Day

March 29, Monday - Holi

April 2, Friday - Good Friday

July 12, Monday - Rath Yatra

August 30, Monday - Janmashtami

September 10, Friday - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 15, Friday - Dussehra

November 19, Friday - Guru Nanak Jayanti

Weekend Getaways from Mumbai

Adventure Seeker

Kamshet is one of the top destinations for paragliding in Western India. The scenic destination, roughly 105 km from Mumbai is blessed with lofty hills that make it ideal for paragliding and other adventure sports including rock climbing and angling. A weekend getaway to Kamshet can be combined with visits to Lonavala and Khandala that are located nearby. The region also has multiple ancient caves, Karla Buddha Caves and Bhaja Buddhist Caves. You may also visit the Vadivali Lake, Uksan Dam, and Visarpur Fort Waterfall during the monsoon season.

Beach lovers



Roughly 170 km from Mumbai, Daman is a popular tourist destination. In case you’re itching to try water sports, parasailing at Daman beach is a great option. In addition to the beach, the former Portuguese colony has something for history buffs as well. Forts and colourful buildings line the city and are reminiscent of its colonial history. The Church of Bom Jesus, St. Jerome Fort, and Moti Daman Fort are frequented by tourists.

Hills are calling



Mumbaikar’s go-to hill station, Mahabaleshwar is a great destination during the monsoons. The misty town is around 260 km from Mumbai, making it an ideal weekend getaway. Visitors can enjoy panoramic vistas of the Western Ghats from the viewing peaks in the area. If you’re in the mood for a little trek, head over to the 17th century Pratapgarh Fort to catch the amazing sunset.

Spiritual Vacation

Known as the home of the late 19th century saint Shri Sai Baba, Shirdi is visited by travellers and devotees alike. The quaint city is approximately 240 km from Mumbai and is famous for the ancient Sai Baba Temple. Drive through lush green hills and sleepy roads and get away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai for a peaceful holiday with your family. Other prominent points of interest nearby include Shani Shingnapur, Gurusthan, Dixit Wada Museum, and Sai Heritage Village.

