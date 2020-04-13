Listen and learn

Jazz at the Lincoln Centre

Since it suspended all concerts and classes at the venue, Jazz at Lincoln Center has shifted all programming online and this includes a full schedule for those looking to learn jazz music. A weekly schedule is available for master classes and guided listening sessions. It has opened up its archive of full concerts for free viewing, too, and includes one on the Life and Music of Dave Brubeck. Besides, the centre's managing and artistic director, Wynton Marsalis hosts conversations every week for artistes, students and listeners.

Log on to jazzatlincolncenter.squarespace.com/

Royal Albert Hall

With a cancelled roster of events, the Royal Albert Hall has launched an initiative called Royal Albert Hall at Home where live music is streamed every night, often recorded at the musicians' homes. Some of the performances so far have been by musicians Alfie Boe, Rufus Wainwright and Ayanna Witter-Johnson. Besides these, some of the cancelled performances from the calendar are making their way online too.

Log on to royalalberthall.com

Berliner Philharmoniker

The Philharmonie is closed but the Digital Concert Hall is now free and available for everyone. The Berlin Philharmoniker hosts 40 live concerts each year and has made its high definition archive available for streaming online. On view is a recent Easter series and other concerts from festivals. You can sort by conductor, composer and season. There are also interviews and films for students of music and others. Live streams are available on a subscription.

Log on to digitalconcerthall.com/

Also watch

The Live in HD series by the Metropolitan Opera.

Log on to metopera.org

Live streamed classical concerts from the Melbourne recital.

Log on to melbournerecital.com.au

Peformances by the Dutch National Opera and Ballet.

Log on to operaballet.nl

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news