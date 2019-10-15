This is how much Ayushmann Khurrana may charge for his films after six consecutive successes

Ayushmann Khurrana's journey could make for an immensely entertaining and engaging biopic. He started his journey on television with the reality show, Roadies, back in 2004, and went on to dabble with multiple professions like Radio Jokey and even a film critic. Today, he's one of the most dependable and successful actors of the Hindi film industry.

For the last two years, the actor is enjoying a dream run at the box-office, the kind of success which was owned by Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan till now. He comfortably enjoys six consecutive successes, from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to AndhaDhun to Badhaai Ho to Article 15 to Dream Girl. And with this incredible feat, Khurrana has hiked his fee to a massive amount.

Bollywood Hungama reports the actor charged Rs. 2 crore for a film till now, but will take home a whopping Rs. 10 crore from 2020 onwards. A trade source stated, "Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has been having a dream run at the box-office. His penchant for quirky movies with some highly exciting characters has made him an extremely popular star among the audience who feel that he is among those rare stars who is combining success with sensible cinema. Brand Ayushmann today spells consistency, success and good content."

It added, "The fact that he can rake in double figures on an opening day is probably the reason he has decided to hike his remuneration. He is working very hard, choosing films with care and now with his success ratio, he has been flooded with more offers. Apparently, he has upped his fees from Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 10 crores – which is a whopping 500 percent hike."

It continued, "Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) didn't fare well at the box-office, but Ayushmann hasn't looked back. Both his other films, which released in the same year, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, were good commercial successes. In 2018, came Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun and Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho. While the former was produced on a budget of Rs. 32 crores and grossed over Rs. 456 crores at the worldwide box office (including the Chinese box-office), Badhaai Ho, made against a budget of Rs. 29 crores, earned over Rs. 221 crores. His success story continued with his releases this year – Article 15 (made at Rs. 28 crores and earned over Rs. 91 crores at the BO) and Dream Girl. Ayushmann even shared the National Film Award for Best Actor (Andhadhun), with Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike). With big brands also lining up to sign him over the last year, hiking his fee for movies is but natural in the course of his career, which is being handled by YRF's talent management team."

Khurrana's repertoire is filled with audacious choices and unconventional roles, which have rightfully broadened our skewed understanding of heroism and masculinity. The man has reveled in celebrating ordinariness out of flawed characters. This fascination shall continue with Bala, where he tackles pre-mature baldness and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where he battles the taboos attached to the acceptance of homosexuality.

